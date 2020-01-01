John Legend and Cher applaud Joe Biden's vice president pick

John Legend and Cher are leading celebrity endorsements for Democrat Joe Biden's pick for vice president - California Senator Kamala Harris.

Biden ended weeks of speculation about his choice on Tuesday, and made Harris the first Black woman and Asian-American to ever to run on a U.S. presidential ticket, and her celebrity fans were quick to share their delight.

Legend tweeted: "Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future."

His wife Chrissy Teigen added: "f**k yes. excited to vote!! still amazed Election Day isn't a national holiday. it needs to be celebrated, with a post vote bar crawl."

Cher could not hide her excitement, raving: "THANK YOU GOD. WE ARE DANCING AROUND WITH JOY IN OUR (hearts)!! THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR AMERICA!! WE HAVE BRAINS, & BEAUTY they (Republican rivals) have nothing."

Mindy Kaling, who shares an Indian heritage with Harris, simply added: "@SenKamalaHarris !!!" with a long row of clapping hand emojis, while director Rob Reiner, a longtime vocal critic of current U.S. leader President Donald Trump, wrote: "Finally a Presidential ticket that looks like America!! Now we all go to work to restore the soul of our Nation. VOTE!!!!"

Other names signalling their approval of the historic selection included fervent Democrats Elizabeth Banks, Sara Bareilles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Paulson, Sophia Bush, Kevin McHale, Emmy Rossum, George Takei, and Ashley Judd.

Meanwhile, former leader Barack Obama released a lengthy statement in support of the new double act on social media, concluding, "This is a good day for our country. Now let's go win this thing."

And former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wrote: "I'm thrilled to welcome @kamalaharris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she'll be a strong partner to @joebiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected to a historic Democratic ticket."