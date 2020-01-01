Kanye West's inclusion on Illinois election ballot in doubt

Election officials in Kanye West's home state of Illinois have determined almost two thirds of the signatures submitted to get the rapper's name on the 2020 presidential ballot are invalid.

The Flashing Lights star needed at least 2,500 registered state voters to sign a petition to help secure his place on the ticket this November, but authorities launched a review of the paperwork in late July after receiving formal objections regarding the legitimacy of the names provided.

Preliminary findings reveal that 60 per cent - or 1,928 - of the 3,218 signatures submitted were deemed invalid by officials, reports the Chicago Tribune.

A hearing examiner will now weigh the results, and make a recommendation on whether or not Kanye should be included on the voting ballot on 3 November.

Illinois State Board of Elections members will then vote to make the final decision.

It's the latest hurdle in Kanye's bid for the White House - he is also facing a similar review in Wisconsin, where officials additionally ruled that he had missed the 4 August filing deadline by seconds. He is taking legal action to challenge the deadline issue.

Kanye is running as an independent on behalf of the newly-established Birthday Party. He is hoping to challenge incumbent leader Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the presidency.