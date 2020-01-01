Cardi B celebrates Kylie Jenner's 23rd birthday amid WAP video controversy

Cardi B wished reality star Kylie Jenner a happy 23rd birthday amid fans' calls for the make-up mogul to be removed from the rapper's WAP music video.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Bodak Yellow star shared a snap of Jenner on the set of the visual for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, writing, "Happy Birthday and thank you @kyliejenner for being in my music video."

She continued: "I wanted different type of bad b**ches in my video.Black,white,Latin,mix we all have WAPS (Wet A*s P**sys)!"

Cardi ended Kylie's birthday post by publicly thanking the beauty mogul's mother Kris Jenner for being a reliable confidant and friend to her and her family.

"OK ...but thank you always @krisjenner you always a call away for me and you treat me and mines like fam," she concluded.

In the snaps, Kylie is seen behind the scenes in her leopard print leotard and cape, a pair of thigh-high boots and sultry arm-length gloves, as she poses on set between takes.

The star features alongside an A-list cast, including Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto in the clip, but fans were less-than-impressed with her cameo, labelling her a "culture vulture" and demanding her removal.

However, Cardi passionately defended her pal, insisting: “Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that is about race and I preach all the time about. This is not about f**kin race."