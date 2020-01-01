NEWS Mya hoping for drag queen rendition of 'Lady Marmalade' to celebrate 20th anniversary Newsdesk Share with :





Mya would love to see a drag queen rendition of 'Lady Marmalade' to celebrate the track's 20th anniversary.



The 2001 hit reaches the milestone next year, and Mya has previously said she is hoping to get to reunite with Pink, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Missy Elliott to perform the raunchy Labelle song which they remade for the 'Moulin Rouge!' soundtrack.



But if they don't end up reuniting, Mya would love to see the likes of RuPaul and Bianca Del Rio put their spin on the pop classic.



Mya told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Lots of fans are coming to all the ladies and saying, 'Is there going to be a reunion?' Of course, we have to listen to the fans. But we haven't had a full group conversation. We are constantly asked about it but I think it's time . . . It's as easy as a group chat."



She added: "I'd like to celebrate the LGBTQ community with drag queens.



You could have RuPaul, Amanda Lepore, Ultra Nate, Bianca Del Rio and the King of Vogue Dashaun Wesley could do Missy Elliott's role. That would be amazing for me."



Last month, Mya said: "Next year's the 20th anniversary so I hope we have a reunion together.



"I'm sure we'll get together and do something and I'm hoping it'll be on stage or television, that'd be amazing."



However, she dashed hopes of herself and the gang re-releasing it with a modern twist because they would need a major budget.



She explained: "I'm not sure how that would work to get four, well five because Missy Elliott was involved as well, that's a lot of budget and we're in different times and so are the labels."



The popular track featured the famously suggestive French chorus of "Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?", which translates to: "Do you want to sleep with me?"



It spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, and was also a number one in the UK.