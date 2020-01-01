NEWS Camila Cabello has written 'a lot' of new music in lockdown Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Havana' hitmaker took to Twitter to share a picture of herself in the studio chilling on the sofa by an electric guitar and keyboards and revealed the new material she's been working on has been "coming from a really pure place".



In a message to her fans, she wrote: "sending so much love to everyone. been writing a lot of new music and it's coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let's be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others today (sic)"



In May, Camila teased a musical project she's working on.



The 23-year-old star - who released her second album 'Romance' in 2019 - took to her Instagram Stories to post a clip of herself in a home studio and teased that all will be revealed in the "next couple of weeks".



She captioned the boomerang: "I'm so excited to show u guys what I'm working on!!!



"fun little project I've been doing, you guys will see in the next couple weeks! (sic)"



Camila - who is dating fellow pop star Shawn Mendes - later dedicated her 'First Man' video to her dad.



The 'Never Be the Same' hitmaker shared the promo for the track for the first time on Father's Day on Sunday (21.06.20) and explained the clip - which used home movie footage from her childhood - was a tribute to her beloved "papa" Alejandro to thank him for his unconditional love.



She shared a clip from the video on Instagram and wrote: "Papa, I made this for you. thank you for loving me, unconditionally, ferociously, and constantly. doesnt matter if I fail or succeed, doesn't matter if I feel on top of the world or like the dirt on my shoe lol. you love me just because you love me, without me needing to do or be anything other than just me.



"Thank you endlessly, for everything. Thank you for showing me what love is and for showing me how to be loved. I will always be your little girl [heart emoji] te amo mucho papa, thank you for being my hero, happy Father's Day.(sic)"



At the Grammy Awards in January, Camila walked the red carpet with Alejandro, before taking to the stage to perform 'First Man', which she dedicated to her dad.



The performance saw the former Fifth Harmony star sing in front of videos from her childhood, before descending the stage to sing directly to her father and then sharing a hug with him at the end of the song.