Cardi B defends Kylie Jenner’s WAP music video cameo

Cardi B has defended Kylie Jenner amid a fan petition to have the reality star removed from the rapper's WAP music video.

Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion dropped the video for their collaboration last Thursday, featuring an array of famous faces including Normani, Rosalia, and Kylie, who struts her stuff around the house in a plunging leopard-print bodysuit and matching cape.

However, the reality star's appearance riled fans, who headed online to demand her removal and, after a Change.org petition was started over the weekend, labelling Jenner a "culture vulture", the Bodak Yellow star hit back on Twitter, insisting, "Not everything is about race."

“Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most…” wrote one fan, prompting the hitmaker's response.

“Normani is one of the best female artist that dances like she dances her f**kin ass off!” Cardi argued. “Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat and hook, it what makes you want to shake your ass.”

She continued: “Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that is about race and I preach all the time about. This is not about f**kin race.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid’s bday party," Cardi insisted in a final tweet. "Travis (Scott, Kylie's ex) and Set (Offset, Cardi's husband) are real close and Kris Jenner have given me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”