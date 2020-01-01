Nick Cannon supports Kanye West's presidential bid

Nick Cannon has pledged his vote to rapper-turned-U.S. Presidential candidate Kanye West.

Mariah Carey's ex-husband told TMZ that America is ready for another Black man in the White House following former President Barack Obama’s stint from 2009 to 2017.

When asked about the Gold Digger star's involvement in the 2020 presidential elections in the U.S., Nick said: "I love it! We need another Black man in power."

Nick was then quizzed on the likelihood of Kanye beating Donald Trump in the race, and replied: "You never know…stranger things are happening in 2020."

Nick sparked concern last month when he hit headlines for anti-Semitic comments he shared on his show, Cannon's Class, branding white people "savages" who act "evil" and "rob, steal, rape, kill in order to survive".

In subsequent social media posts, he wrote that things "couldn't get any worse" for him, and he hit out at "cancel culture" when he spoke with reporters for the site at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

"It shouldn't be cancel culture, it should be counsel culture," the Gigolo hitmaker insisted.

Since making the controversial comments, Nick has been meeting with rabbis and learning about Judaism at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.