Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set for highest new UK entry as Joel Corry and MNEK head stay firm

The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Joel Corry and MNEK are heading for a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart as Head and Heart remains a non-mover since Friday.



US female rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion look set to snag the UK’s highest new entry of the week with new collaboration WAP (Number 6), released on Friday.



Cardi B’s website crashed earlier this week as the announcement of the single landed and limited edition copies of the single were made available to pre-order on coloured vinyl including pink and gold editions, picture disc and cassette.



If the pair maintain their midweek chart position, WAP will become Cardi B’s fifth UK Top 10 hit, and Megan Thee Stallion’s second.



A dance cover of Toploader’s Dancing In The Moonlight by Swedish duo Jubel continues its eight-week ascent up the Official Chart, looking likely to break into the Top 10 for the first time on Friday, up four places midweek to Number 8.



Ava Max is up for the highest climber of the week and a potential new peak position for Kings and Queens, up 12 places to Number 12.



Elsewhere, a new Top 20 entry is on the cards for late rapper Juice WRLD & The Weeknd with Smile (18).



The Official Chart First Look is based on preliminary sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours of this week’s chart race, the fuller picture will emerge as more data arrives throughout the week.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.