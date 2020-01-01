JoJo texted Demi Lovato for collaboration after she praised album

Singer JoJo reached out to collaborate with musical heroine Demi Lovato on a remix of one of her songs after the singer praised her latest album.

The Leave (Get Out) hitmaker has long admired Lovato and took a chance, texting the star after hearing her discuss how much she liked JoJo's new album Good to Know with Sam Smith after it debuted in May.

"She is so supportive and so, so sweet," JoJo told Entertainment Tonight during a recent virtual sit-down. "Her and Sam Smith were talking about how much they loved my new album… they did like, this joint interview, and they were both talking about it, and I was like, 'Oh my God, that is so sweet!'"

The pair exchanged messages about their latest music, with Lovato revealing that the track Lonely Hearts was one of her favourites, and that's when JoJo seized her opportunity.

"I think she told me that Lonely Hearts was one of her favourites, and I was like, 'Why don't you get on it?' And she was like, 'OK.' So really it was like that. And we were able to make it happen," she smiled.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the duo was forced to record its parts of the remix in separate places, and JoJo was full of praise for Lovato's work on the track.

"She absolutely destroyed it. She killed it," JoJo gushed. "It's just amazing. I'm so excited that she took the song and elevated it."

"We've known each other for such a long time, and I have a lot of respect for her," she added of the I Love Me singer. "I think we both feel a connection with each other."

The remix of Lonely Hearts featuring Lovato will be released on 28 August as part of the Good to Know deluxe edition.