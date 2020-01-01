Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans demand Kylie Jenner is removed from WAP video

Fans of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have launched a petition calling for Kylie Jenner to be removed from the music video for their new single WAP.

The pair dropped the video for their collaboration on Thursday, featuring an array of famous faces including Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto in a mansion that features butt sculptures, breast fountains, tigers and leopards.

Kylie also stars in the clip as she struts her stuff around the house in a plunging leopard-print bodysuit and matching cape, but the reality star's appearance riled fans, who headed online to demand her removal.

The Change.org petition, which reached more than 37,000 of a target 50,000 signatures as of Saturday, states: "The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone."

"I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thankyou (sic)," another person commented, while a third added: "she is a culture vulture who doesn't remember how her own complexion looks! down with the culture vultures!!!"

Despite the backlash, Bodak Yellow star Cardi took to Twitter to shout out "every woman that was apart (sic) of my video".

"The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot (sic) to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential," she added.