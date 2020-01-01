MTV bosses pull Video Music Awards from Barclays Center

Safety concerns have forced MTV bosses to look for another venue for the MTV Video Music Awards.

The ceremony was set to take place at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with Keke Palmer as host, but organisers and venue bosses have mutually agreed the arena won't be safe enough.

Instead, the show will be staged at various outdoor locations around New York City.

"The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances... with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines," a statement issued to Page Six reads. "In close consultation with state and local health officials?, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event.

"MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved."

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will be among the live performers, while Rain On Me hitmakers Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead all nominees with with nine apiece.

The MTV VMAs were last held at the Barclays Center in 2013.