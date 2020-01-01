NEWS Ellie Goulding: 'I made my father-in-law sob' Newsdesk Share with :





In the latest instalment of Apple Music's At Home With Session series Ellie Goulding covers Into My Arms by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds and records an alternative version of Love I’m Given from her new album Brightest Blue.



“I made my father-in-law sob,” Ellie Goulding says on her cover of Into My Arms, “That in itself makes me think I’ve hopefully done an all right job.”



On Love I’m Given Ellie says “As a woman in my job, I’ve felt I’ve had to apologise quite a lot for no reason… With this song I’m singing about paying for the things I’ve done, but also asking, ‘What did I do?’ Part of that is to do with impostor syndrome, and it’s also where you’ve got yourself into a place of power and now have to apologise for it."



In the spirit of the times we’ve challenged some of our favourite artists across all genres to set up from home and reimagine their own signature tracks and thoughtful cover versions. No fancy studios and often no bandmates: just extraordinary talent and brilliant songs.