Cardi B fears a 'mental breakdown' if President Trump is re-elected

Cardi B fears she will have a "mental breakdown" if U.S. President Donald Trump is re-elected in November (20).

Trump is well behind the presumptive Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the polls, after a controversial term that has been dogged by accusations of racism, corruption, and criticism of his response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cardi initially backed veteran democratic socialist Bernie Sanders for president but is now completely behind Biden, the man who beat him in the Democratic Party's primary elections, as she fears she won't be able to cope with four more years of Trump.

"I feel like it's important (to back Biden) now because like, yo Trump is...I cannot, I'm telling you, if Trump goes for like another four years, I'm going to have a meltdown, like, I will have a mental breakdown," she told SiriusXM's Swaggy Sie on Friday. "I cannot deal with this anymore...I do be scared of the state of the country...not only do I care about the people, but it's like I am afraid of the future (sic).

"I don't want an another war...the economy right now, it sucks, like people are not making money (sic). Some people are getting money, and they are not supposed to be getting money."

She continued: "This coronavirus s**t, I want it to be over but I don't want people to lie to me...God forbid that my grandparents, somebody gets sick. I haven't seen my grandparents in a month and I'm dying to see them."