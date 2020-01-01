Kelly Clarkson wants to keep divorce battle private

Kelly Clarkson has filed papers urging lawmakers to keep her divorce battle private.

The singer announced she and husband Brandon Blackstock had split earlier this summer, and now she's fighting to keep the details about the couple's break-up and how she and her ex will carve up their assets secret.

According to The Blast, she and Brandon are hoping to figure out the details amicably behind closed doors.

Clarkson and Blackstock wed in October, 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles on 4 June, citing irreconcilable differences.

Blackstock has since responded to his estranged wife's divorce petition in court documents.

The former couple has agreed on sharing custody of their daughter, River Rose, and son, Remington, and Clarkson has also requested the court deny spousal support and enforce the couple's existing prenuptial agreement in her divorce filing.