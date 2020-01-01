Megan Thee Stallion hurt by friends' reactions to shooting drama

Megan Thee Stallion has turned on her so-called friends who have made a joke out of the rapper's scary shooting incident last month.

The Savage hitmaker underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to both her feet following the drama at a Hollywood Hills mansion and recently opened up about the incident in an emotional video she posted on social media, revealing just how serious her injuries were.

And now she has come out swinging at pals, who have jumped online to poke fun at her and speculate about the drama.

"I see so many women, and I see so many men talking s**t about this," Megan said during an Instagram Live chat with fans, "The s**t was crazy and I feel like some people think that it's funny and some people think that it's a joke, and I feel like some people are saying it to get to me."

She continued explaining her offence at those making light of her injuries: "It's not fun, b**ch. I don't understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared."

However, Megan said she is determined not to let things get her down:

"My grandma always told me, 'Don't never let nobody steal your joy.' So that's the type of person I am. I'm never gonna let nobody steal my joy."