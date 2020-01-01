NEWS Billie Eilish scores highest new entry as Joel Corry & MNEK hold singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Joel Corry’s Head & Heart featuring MNEK is shaping up to be the UK’s song of the summer as it scores a third week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



The dance-pop track enjoys its strongest week yet on the chart, racking up 79,000 chart sales, including 9.5 million streams. Head & Heart finishes a healthy 24,000 ahead of its closest competitor, Savage Love by Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo (2).



British producer Nathan Dawe edges closer to the top spot, up one place to Number 3 with Lighter ft. KSI - both acts’ highest chart position to date.



Meanwhile, four more songs in the Top 10 reach new peaks: Harry Styles’ summer smash Watermelon Sugar rebounds three places to Number 4, AJ Tracey & Mabel’s West Ten lifts four to Number 5, Regard & Raye’s Secrets climbs five spots to Number 6, and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s Go Crazy jumps four places to Number 10.



Billie Eilish claims the highest new entry of the week with My Future at Number 7, earning the US star her seventh UK Top 10.



A dance cover of Toploader’s Dancing In The Moonlight by Swedish duo Jubel is now perched outside the Top 10, up four places to 12. There are also big climbs for Mood Swings by Pop Smoke ft. Lil Tjay, up 17 spots to Number 16; Becky Hill & Sigala’s Heaven On My Mind leaps 6 spots to Number 17; Fake Friends by producer PS1 ft. Alex Hosking hops six rungs to Number 28.



Further down, dance producer/DJ Paul Woolford makes his UK Top 40 debut with Looking For Me with Diplo and Kareen Lomax, zooming 25 places to Number 35, and Kygo & Tina Turner’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? returns to the Top 40 at Number 38.