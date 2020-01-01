Artist Kate Tempest changes to new name and gender neutral pronouns

Spoken word artist Kate Tempest has undergone a name change after choosing to use gender-neutral pronouns.

The poet took to Facebook and Instagram to share the news with fans, revealing new releases going forward will be credited to Kae Tempest after identifying as non-binary.

"Hello old fans, new fans and passers by - I'm changing my name! And I'm changing my pronouns. From Kate to Kae. From she/her to they/them," the post began.

"I've been struggling to accept myself as I am for a long time. I have tried to be what I thought others wanted me to be so as not to risk rejection," Kae explained.

"This hiding from myself has led to all kinds of difficulties in my life. And this is a first step towards knowing and respecting myself better. I've loved Kate. But I am beginning a process and I hope you'll come with me," they invited.

Kae on to share their reasoning behind the new moniker, elaborating that Kae originates with an old English word that means Jaybird, and is associated with communication, curiosity, adaptation, and courage.

"It can also mean jackdaw which is the bird that symbolises death and rebirth. Ovid (Roman poet) said the jackdaw brought the rain. Which I love. It has its roots in the Latin word for rejoice, be glad and take pleasure. And I hope to live more that way each day," Kae added.