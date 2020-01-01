President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied his team is helping Kanye West get on the ballot in various states before November's election.

At a press conference on Wednesday, reporters questioned Trump about whether his team are promoting West's presidential bid in a bid to harm Democrat Joe Biden's chances of defeating him.

However, the leader denied the Gold Digger's third-party run is being pushed by his team.

"I like Kanye very much, but no, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot," Trump said.

"We'll have to see what happens. We'll see if he gets on the ballot. But I'm not involved," he clarified.

The questions were prompted by the fact that Lane Ruhland, a lawyer and operative with ties to the Trump campaign and the president's Republican party, dropped a list of signatures West needs to get on the ballot in the swing-state of Wisconsin off at its election board.

Democrats in Wisconsin have claimed Republicans are enabling West's run in a bid to draw young black voters, who generally vote Democrat, away from voting for Biden.

"Thankfully the Trump team is showing their cards that the real force driving Kanye West to run is not people but Trump," Milwaukee, Wisconsin state representative David Bowen told CNN.

"This is clearly a targeted effort by Republican operatives to cause confusion and problems for typically Democratic voters on Election Day," he said.