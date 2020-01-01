Mariah Carey's sister suing their mother for sexual abuse

Mariah Carey's sister Alison is suing their mother Patricia for allegedly sexually abusing her as a child.

In the lawsuit, filed at the New York Supreme Court, the 57-year-old claims Patricia forced her to perform sex acts on strangers when she was just 10 years old.

"Defendant, who is Plaintiff's mother, allowed and encouraged other male persons whose identities are at present unknown to engage in sexual acts as defined in New York Penal Law, specifically 130.52 (forcible touching), and 130.65 (sexual assault in the first degree), while Plaintiff was approximately 10 years of age," the lawsuit reads, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper.

In addition, Alison claims she was also forced to watch other children being abused in "middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices".

As a result of the alleged incidents, Alison claims she suffers from both post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, "leading her to misuse both legal and illegal drugs in an attempt to suppress the horrific memories, and to undergo extensive professional counselling".

She's now seeking "compensatory money damages for immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotion(al) distress".

Alison is estranged from her superstar sister. Mariah has not commented on her sibling's allegations.