Brandy: 'Fame isn't as fun as it used to be'

Brandy has admitted being famous 'isn't as fun as it used to be'.

The 41-year-old singer burst onto the music scene with the release of her debut album in September 1994, and made the move over to the small screen in TV show Moesha.

Having been on hiatus for the past eight years, Brandy told Apple Music in an interview on Tuesday that the concept of being famous has changed dramatically in that time.

"It's not as fun as it used to be," she said.

Reflecting: "I'm blessed to still have the passion for music, and I definitely have a lot of love out there for me," Brandy noted fame was not a core motivation for her.

"My want for fame and my want for popularity - that doesn't satisfy me," she pondered, "Do I need people to notice me in Target? Do I need people to recognise me at Ralphs? I don't have an ego in that way - I'm not addicted to fame. I know what fame did to me early on. I went through a lot."

Brandy dropped her latest record B7 on 31 July, with critics praising her straight-talking comeback. Now that the album is out and in public, the singer has felt as though she can breathe a sigh of relief.

"It took me forever to complete this album, and to finally complete it after 8 years, it just felt like I was whole, and that this is something I can be proud of. I feel like I can breathe now," she explained.