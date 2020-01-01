NEWS Kelis expecting third child Newsdesk Share with :





Kelis has become pregnant again.



The mum-of-two took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the big news, posting a photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.



"Chef Kelis - table for 5 please," the 40-year-old wrote, "We’re adding one more!"



"Happy to announce that I’m expecting and I’m partnering with First Response Pregnancy, as they are committed to supporting healthy, equitable pregnancy journeys and understand the importance of a nurturing environment for black women and mothers," the Milkshake hitmaker added.



"As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life, especially during the crazy times that we live in - from what we eat, to how we live and love," she reflected.



Continuing, Kelis added that pregnancy is: "a time we must take for ourselves without apologies, especially when we still live in a country where Black women historically have had the highest maternal mortality rates," telling fans that self-care has become paramount for her.



"Knowing your body and what it needs, being able to be still and quiet enough to hear what it tells you," she mulled.

Executives at First Response have made a donation to Black Mamas Matter in Kelis' name.



The hip-hop star-turned-chef has an 11-year-old son from her marriage to rapper Nas and a four-year-old son she shares with current husband, realtor Mike Mora.