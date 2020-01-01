NEWS Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus team up for dream duet Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa's dream of recording with Miley Cyrus has become a reality after the pair posted a snap of themselves in the studio together to Instagram.



The New Rules hitmaker made it clear she wanted to duet with Miley when she appeared on the Wrecking Ball singer's Bright Minded Instagram show earlier this year and revealed the pop pair had a song they were working on.

Dua also told Capital Breakfast radio host Roman Kemp of the planned collaboration: "I don’t know. We don’t know. We aren't sure if the song is the one we want to release, so it’s in waiting, and maybe we’ll do something different."



Now, it seems as if the ladies have decided on a track - and they have called on Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone producer Andrew Watt to mastermind the duet.



Watt, who has worked with both Dua and Miley in the past, also appeared in the studio photo.



Miley teased fans by writing: "Dua has heard what you haven't..." while the U.K.-based pop star chimed in: "they are innnnn for a TREAT!!!!"



Excited fans are now convinced Dua is working on a new track that will appear on Miley's upcoming seventh studio album.