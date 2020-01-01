NEWS Bruno Mars messages Rihanna to cast him in Fenty Skin campaign Newsdesk Share with :





Bruno Mars has reached out to Rihanna on Twitter to put himself forward for her Fenty Skin campaigns.



The Locked Out of Heaven singer took to Twitter on Monday and jokingly told his fans he sometimes contemplates a modelling career when he's going through a tough songwriting patch.



"Sometimes I get so frustrated writing music I look in the mirror and say to myself 'I should've been a model'," he quipped.



Shortly after, he directly reached out to the singer and beauty mogul to offer up his services for her new skincare line.



"Yo @rihanna I'd like to submit some of my headshots for your Fenty Skin Campaign. I just took some new ones that I'm really proud of," he tweeted, followed by a fingers crossed emoji.



Rihanna, who is yet to respond to Brunos post, announced the arrival of Fenty Skin in early July and recruited her famous friends A$AP Rocky and Lil Nas X to appear alongside her in the advertising campaign.



She is no stranger to hiring stars to feature in her brands' ads. In November last year, she made former Fifth Harmony singer Normani the first ambassador of her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, and has since cast Tinashe and rapper Megan Thee Stallion as celebrity spokespeople.



Fenty Skin officially launched on 31 July and two items - the cleanser and a kit featuring the cleanser, a toner serum, and moisturiser - are already out of stock.



A message on its website reads, "We're humbled by your overwhelming support for Fenty Skin. Please allow extra time for shopping while we process Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin orders."