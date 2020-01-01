NEWS Beyonce celebrated more than 60 designer looks for Black is King Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce wore more than 60 designer outfits in Black is King, including couture looks from Valentino, Burberry and Schiaparelli.



The 38-year-old singer's visual album, which serves as a companion to her movie soundtrack, The Lion King: The Gift, dropped on Disney+ last Friday, and fans were left stunned by the incredible ensembles the mother-of-three sports throughout the 85-minute film.



Fashion curator Zerina Akers, who worked with Beyonce on Black is King, opened up about working on the project during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and revealed she had to come prepared with suitcases of clothes for the former Destiny's Child star.



Noting that the Lemonade hitmaker had 63 outfit changes, Akers explained: "You have to be prepared. If she says, 'I just want to shoot, I think it would be really nice in a T-shirt,' I'm like, OK, 10 ball gowns, please. Just in case! Because more likely than not, we get there and it's like, 'Oh, it's so beautiful, we need something more grand.' And we kind of allow it to shape-shift."



Among the ensembles was a Valentino Haute Couture leopard-print jumpsuit designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, a cow-print corset top with matching mini skirt by Burberry's Riccardo Tisci, a bold print custom Mugler two-piece, Schiaparelli haute couture dresses, and an oversized floral-print Erdem gown.



Akers had to ensure that she had lots of outfit choices for Beyonce's eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who also features in the visual album.



"The cool thing about Blue that not a lot of people know is that a lot of times she chooses when she wants to (be involved)," she shared. "She may see her mother doing a shot she thinks is cool. When she sees something in it, she may be like, 'I want to do that, can I have a turn to do that?’



"She gets up and she just kind of does her thing. It all kind of comes to life.”