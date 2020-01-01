NEWS Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn split Newsdesk Share with :





Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn have reportedly split after two years together.



According to multiple sources, Paris and her 23-year-old beau have called time on their relationship.



In Touch Weekly magazine reported that it was Paris, 22, who ended the romance, because she and Gabriel "weren't getting on".



"They actually briefly split a couple of months ago and then got back together, but it didn't work out," an insider told the publication. "There are no hard feelings and they're friends."



The split reports come after the final episode of the former couple's Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn aired on Tuesday. During the episode, Paris admitted that she and her other half were "constantly butting heads" - which she put down to their conflicting astrological signs.



"A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient, depending on what it is," she said. "The people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it's a very interesting dynamic. We both have double stubborn energy. I've always known I was stubborn, and I knew that he was stubborn because he's a Taurus."



Paris and Gabriel first started dating in 2018, after she watched him and his band the Trash Dogs perform at a bar in Hollywood. They later teamed up musically as well as romantically, and released a self-titled EP as The Soundflowers in June.