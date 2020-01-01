Dua Lipa recruits Madonna and Missy Elliott for remix album

Dua Lipa has enlisted Madonna, Missy Elliott, and Gwen Stefani to remix her latest album Future Nostalgia.

The British pop star's latest record topped the U.K. charts in April and made the top five in the U.S. and she is now set to give it a revamp with the help of some of the biggest women in music.

Announcing the remix album, which will be put together by U.S. DJ The Blessed Madonna, on Wednesday, Dua wrote on Instagram: "Club Future Nostalgia The Remix Album w The Blessed Madonna coming August 21 - Levitating August 14 - featuring Missy Elliott & Madonna - Physical ft. Gwen Stefani remixed by Mark Ronson.

"All Future Nostalgia tracks n then sum remixed by ur faves and many many more surprises!!! C ya soon (sic)."

Madonna, the singer rather than the DJ, has also promoted the album on her Instagram while announcing her and Missy's version of Levitating.

"Levitating Is Coming............ Dua Lipa, Missy Elliot and Myself!! Its so (fire)................ Aug. 14th. @dualipa @missymisdemeanorelliott #levitating, she wrote.

Missy also shared the album announcement on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Yea" and fire emojis.

Club Future Nostalgia The Remix Album is out on 21 August, with Levitating debuting a week earlier.