Kelly Osbourne slams 'disgusting' troll following attack on dad

Kelly Osbourne has called out a 'disgusting' troll who applauded her father's Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

Taking to her Instagram stories, The TV personality showed her 2.1 million followers a message from an anonymous Instagram user, who described Ozzy Osbourne as just "another a***hole" to "get rid of."

"Heard your father is dying thats great now we can get ridden of another a**hole (sic)," the callous user wrote.

The star captioned the shot: "Seems like you need some attention???" adding, "So here you go you disgusting mother f*****!!!!! I won’t be praying for you!!!!!!"

The 71-year-old Black Sabbath frontman revealed he has Parkin 2 - a form of Parkinson's - in January, telling Good Morning America he was "far from" his deathbed, but that he is on a "whole host" of medications to treat the nerve pain stemming from his disease. He also said that performing with his diagnosis presented him with challenges, resulting in him having to cancel a number of shows on his world tour.

"I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves," he explained.

He since scrapped a series of 2020 North American dates, before the coronavirus lockdown began, to focus on treatment in Europe.