Paris Jackson: 'There's no label for my sexuality that fits'

Paris Jackson has admitted she isn't comfortable with being described as bisexual, as the label 'doesn't feel right'.

The model, singer and only daughter of late superstar Michael Jackson has been open about her sexuality, and recently she has given fans a more personal insight into her life via her Facebook Watch show Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, which had its season finale on Tuesday.

However, while she has dated both men and women, Paris told People magazine it "doesn't feel right" for her to be simply labelled as bisexual.

"I don't feel like there is a label for my sexuality that fits," she explained, "Labels in general, not just for sexuality but for everything, I think, are just ways for humans to make sense of the world, to be able to compartmentalise."

She added the lessening of labels was a helpful thing: "We're getting past the need for labels. It's beautiful."

The 22-year-old has overcome her mental health struggles, and amid the coronavirus pandemic, she said she's been mindful of staying grounded and healthy using therapy and meditation.

"Everyone has different ways of coping with depression and anxiety. I encourage anyone going through it to research as much as they can to find what fits them best," she advised.