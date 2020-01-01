Michael Eavis fears Glastonbury won't return until 2022

Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis fears that the iconic British festival may not be able to return until 2022.

Eavis, who organises the festival with his daughter Emily, is working hard to ensure a 2021 return after this year's 50th anniversary event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, he fears their planning may be "wishful thinking".

He told Britain's ITV News West Country on Monday: "500 people is OK isn't it. But my job, 250,000 altogether is too many people I suppose isn't it really.

"I'm still hoping I'm going to be running next year and I'm going to be moving heaven and earth to make sure that we do. But that doesn't mean it will necessarily happen. That is just wishful thinking really."

However, the festival boss insisted the event will return, even if it has to take a two-year break.

"You can't kill it off just like that," he added. "It will come back. It will come back, probably stronger actually."

This year was supposed to mark the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury, with Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar all set to headline at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England back in June.

Emily, however, struck a note of optimism by adding that plans for next year are already well developed.

"We're rolling two festivals together for 2021," she revealed. "We've got a hell of a lot of surprises and things that we were planning for the 50th (anniversary) and we're going to try to get those things going for next year."