NEWS Billie Eilish: Today’s special because ‘my future’ has been released Newsdesk Share with :





On the latest episode of Bille Eilish’s me & dad radio on Apple Music, Billie and Patrick are joined by her brother FINNEAS to play music they grew up with and were inspired by including My Chemical Romance, Black Eyed Peas, Childish Gambino, Bon Iver, Green Day, Avril Lavigne and more.



During the episode the trio discuss Billie's new song “my future” — “I think it shows a lot of growth and I am happy with it,” Billie says of the song. FINNEAS adds: “I really like this song. I feel like this song is an evolution of you as a songwriter.” Billie also spoke about Donald Glover as one of her all-time favourite creators: "He’s exactly everything that I idolise about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing.”



Billie Introduces 'the finneas edition' of me & dad radio…



"This is our Finneas episode — full of childhood bops, some inspirational songs me and FINNEAS have loved over the years, some songs we’ve shown each other, songs that we’ve been inspired by."



Billie & FINNEAS Discuss Billie’s New Single "my future”…



Billie: “Today’s special because ‘my future’ has been released. I am so excited. We made this song towards the beginning of quarantine. It was raining a lot. I had little puppies around and I was feeling a lot of things and I’ve been very excited to put this one out and I’m ecstatic, I’ve gotta tell you.”



FINNEAS: “I really like this song. I feel like this song is an evolution of you as a songwriter and a good representation of the more optimistic mindset that we have had I think…you oscillate during a period like this between like a pessimistic mindset and a optimistic mindset and I feel like this is the optimistic day.”



Billie: “It’s a real real thing that we should be talking about and thinking about — you know, the future’s exciting man and growth is important.”



Patrick: “I know it’s shocking but I like it… this is really incredibly special and beautiful production and wonderful signing and a great song."



Billie: “I think it shows a lot of growth and I am happy with it.”



Billie Eilish on Childish Gambino & “Bonfire”…



“This is from the album me and FINNEAS found Donald Glover through. Incredible album. The first song I heard ever from him and was actually I think the first song I heard that was like rap…was "Heartbeat" from this album. Everybody knows that Donald Glover is like my favourite…one of my all time favourite creators. He’s exactly everything that I idolise about a creator. He’s every single element of what I think is amazing."