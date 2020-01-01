NEWS Mel C: 'Making a pop record as a mature artist is a new challenge' Newsdesk Share with :





Mel C is hoping to "overcome" the challenge of making a pop-dance record as a mature artist.



The former Spice Girls star is gearing up to release her self-titled album on 2 October, and while she's optimistic about the success of the record, the 46-year-old knows that her age could prove problematic considering the current landscape of the industry.



"Obviously, I'm making a pop-dance record and I'm a mature artist, so I have to accept that some radio stations are not going to be playing me anymore," she told the BBC in a new interview. "That's something to overcome.



"But I want people to enjoy this album, I want people to dance to it, I want people to be empowered by it. And when coronavirus has finally done one, I want to get out there and perform it live."



Mel has been conducting promo for the release via Zoom but admitted she's "so over" having to use the video-conferencing app.



During the coronavirus pandemic, she's been stuck at home with her 11-year-old daughter Scarlet and had the added challenge of trying to homeschool her as well.



But it wasn't until Scarlet was allowed to go back to school as lockdown measures eased slightly in June that Mel realised just what kind of effect the pandemic had had on her daughter.



"She got so moody and uninspired. It was hard even to motivate her to go and have a walk, which is so out of character," she explained. "When they had the opportunity to go back... having a routine, socialising with her friends, I got my little girl back."