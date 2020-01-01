Katy Perry tapping up Orlando Bloom's ex Miranda Kerr for parenting tips

Katy Perry has been asking her fiance Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr for parenting advice.

Katy, who is due to give birth to her first child, a baby girl, this summer, is preparing for motherhood by speaking to Australian model Miranda, who shares nine-year-old son Flynn with Orlando and is also mum to boys, Hart, two, and 10-month-old Myles with new husband Evan Spiegel.

The Firework singer told Britain's Sunday Times newspaper: "She's got three boys, so I ask her for all the tips."

The star has also been getting in plenty of parenting experience by isolating with Orlando, Flynn, her brother David and his child, with her sister Angela living nearby with her own small children.

Of their time parenting in lockdown, she added: "We pair up with them a lot because the kids like to play, we have two small houses that are next door to each other and my nieces will come and wake me up at eight o'clock in the morning and ask if the baby is here yet. It's very sweet."

Katy was determined to become a mum this year, as she felt it was the perfect time in her life to do so, after getting engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean star in February last year.

"I feel really good," the 35-year-old explained. "I love my body and I'm proud of it. I've had extremely high highs and extremely low lows and I've heard that having children is like the best gift of all, so I'm ready to step into that role and receive the unconditional love that I had a hard time receiving years ago.

"I was really specific about this year. I told my management, 'I'm gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out.' It was planned. We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I've always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, 'Yes, go.'"