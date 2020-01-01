Toni Braxton uses a sex toy in her daily skincare regime

Toni Braxton has confessed she uses a vibrator to de-puff her eyes as part of her daily skincare regime.

The 52-year-old singer, who dropped new single Dance from her forthcoming album Spell My Name on Friday, detailed her skincare routine in a video for Vogue Beauty Secrets, in which she revealed the unusual tool she uses.

"This thing right here, okay, I am going to be honest," she said while holding up a purple device.

"It is a vibrator. But I call it a face tingler."

Toni's main reason for using the device in her routine, she claimed, is because the vibrator, "just activates all those muscles," in her face, as she added: "Sometimes I put it in the freezer and it gets really cold. I just kind of rub it."

"We are working today. Under my eyes, they are really important to me," she noted while demonstrating her technique.

Joking, she added: "I haven't used it on anything else other than my face, okay? Just FYI."

Sharing the video to her Instagram, the Do It star reiterated that final point, adding in the caption: "My real beauty secret? Yea ok it's a vibrator! But I only use this on my face...honest!"

After showing fans how she preps her face, Toni went on to do a full and glamorous face of make-up, explaining how she layers foundation and concealer, defines her cheekbones, and adds voluminous false eyelashes to complete the look.