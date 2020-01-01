NEWS Taylor Swift makes history again as folklore debuts at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift has made history yet again. As her 5 star album folklore debuts at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 this week with over 846k equivalent albums making her the only artist in history to have 7 albums sell half a million copies of a studio album in a week. This marks Taylor’s seventh consecutive #1 entry on the Top 200 and 6th consecutive studio album with over 800,000 albums in the first week



folklore stands out as the top selling album of 2020 with global sales over 2 million worldwide and over half a billion total streams on audio and video in just one week. What’s even more impressive, it is the biggest album debut by an artist since Taylor Swift last released her award-winning album, Lover, just 11 months ago!



Additional stats on the release of folklore below:



USA



#1 Billboard 200 debut with over 846,000 albums first week

#1 Billboard Alternative Album

Biggest first week album of 2020 and since Lover in 2019

Biggest female album streaming debut of 2020 with over 300M audio+video streams

Biggest first week album streams of Taylor’s career

Taylor’s 6th consecutive album with over 800,000 copies in the first week

Only artist in history with 7 albums to sell at least 500,000 copies in a single week

Debuted Top 16 songs on Spotify US Daily Top 200 chart

“cardigan” #1 iTunes Song

“cardigan” #1 Spotify Top 200 Song

“cardigan” #1 YouTube Trending Video



GLOBAL



2M album equivalents sold globally first week

Over half a billion audio + video streams first week

1.3M album equivalents sold globally first day

740K albums sold in China, biggest first week since Lover

Taylor holds the Top 2 album debuts by a Western artist in China

#1 iTunes Album in 85+ countries

Biggest female album debut of 2020 in the UK

Biggest female album streaming debut of 2020 in the UK

Biggest first week album streams of Taylor’s career in the UK

First and only artist in 21st century to score five #1 studio albums in the UK

Set record for Spotify first day female album global streams (80.6M)

Set record for Apple Music 24 hour Pop album streams (35.47M)

Set record for Amazon Music Indie Alternative album first day US and Global streams

Debuted Top 5 songs on Spotify Global Daily Top 200 chart

“cardigan” debuted #1 Spotify Global Top 200 chart

“cardigan” had the most Spotify Global Daily Streams of 2020 (7.74M)

“cardigan” #1 Apple Music Top 100: Global Songs chart

“cardigan” added to BBC Radio 1 A-List (UK)

“exile” feat. Bon Iver Triple J Radio airplay (Australia)

folklore debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart claiming the highest Week 1 album consumption of 2020

folklore is Taylor Swift’s 6th #1 ARIA Album

folklore officially claims the biggest selling week 1 release in Ireland of 2020

Taylor Swift becomes the only female solo artist with the most Official Irish Albums Chart Number 1s this millennium