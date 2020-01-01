Nicki Minaj's husband granted travel permission to attend baby's birth

Nicki Minaj's convict husband Kenneth Petty has had the terms of his pretrial release adjusted so he can be by the pregnant rapper's side when she gives birth.

Petty is currently free on bond as he awaits trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California after he and Minaj moved to the state last summer from his native New York, where he was convicted for attempted rape in 1995.

The terms of his bond release require Petty to stay in California and obey a curfew, but he has sought permission to travel with his wife on business, serving as her manager, so he can be present when the Starships rapper, who is believed to be to be six months pregnant, goes into labour.

According to TMZ, Petty had the terms amended on Friday, enabling him to travel with Minaj "periodically on business trips as her manager," which will ensure he is present when she goes into labour.

Other pretrial conditions will stay in place, meaning Petty cannot use illicit substances and will continue to wear an ankle monitor.

The news comes days after Minaj confirmed rumours suggesting she is expecting the couple's first child by sharing photos from a fun maternity shoot.

The couple wed last October.