Tamar Braxton granted wish to cut ties with reality TV bosses

Singer Tamar Braxton has been granted her wish to be released from her reality TV contract after blaming the "toxic" industry for her recent suicide attempt.

The 43 year old broke her silence online on Thursday as she addressed the situation which had led her to try and end her life on 16 July, when she was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles hotel suite.

In her candid Instagram statement, Braxton revealed she had been struggling mentally with life in the spotlight for some time, but claimed network bosses at WE tv, who produce her longrunning show Braxton Family Values, did little to help her and instead "filmed the damage made, for monetary gain".

She also alleged she had written to TV chiefs two months earlier, begging to be released from her "excessive and unfair" contract, under which she felt "betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid" - but her complaints were ignored.

Going public with her battle behind the scenes appears to have worked in Braxton's favour - on Friday, WE tv officials announced they had cut ties with Braxton, as requested.

"Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade," they tell TMZ.

"As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honour her request to end all future work for the network."

Although the partnership is ending, WE tv executives will still premiere her new series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, on 10 September, without any further edits.

The show had originally been due to launch on Thursday, but was postponed in the wake of her health emergency.