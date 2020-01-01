Jason Derulo using TikTok to launch up-and-coming star

Jason Derulo is hoping to launch the career of up-and-coming star Jawsh 685 with the help of video sharing site TikTok.

The hitmaker is a massive viral success on the site, and recently revealed he earns over $75,000 (£60,000) for each of his videos on the site. And he's hoping to help others profit off the platform as he prepares to launch the rising star.

Jason told the Daily Star newspaper: "I am always looking for fresh sounds and things that are different so I thought it would be cool to call the kid up and see where it goes."

Adding: "I think it will be an incredible springboard for him to go on and do incredible things with the right mindset," the Whatcha Say singer continued: "I'm just reaching out to the younger guys who I feel have the potential, and if they choose the right route they can have the right future."

Helping others find success isn't a new venture for the star - he added that his 2013 single Talk Dirty was producer and songwriter Ricky Reed's first hit, and he also helped bring Jon Bellion and Ian Kirkpatrick into the mainstream.

Jason's latest venture comes as he's between record deals, with the star previously insisting he'll only sign when bosses prove they've got the know-how.

“There are so many stupid people at the highest level, it’s shocking," he explained, lamenting: "I’m tired of working with stupid people, I can’t be smarter than everybody."