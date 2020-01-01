NEWS Rihanna: 'I've been through several stages of skincare issues' Newsdesk Share with :





Rihanna turned the cosmetics industry on its head when she launched her inclusive Fenty Beauty line in 2017, and now, she's entering the skincare game. Today marks the release of Fenty Skin—described on its website as "the new culture of skincare"—and in honor of the debut, RiRi stopped by Daily Pop to dish on the new products and why she felt inspired to create them in the first place.



E!'s Morgan Stewart was fortunate enough to try Fenty Skin ahead of time, and she revealed that she loved the line so much that she made her fiancé Jordan McGraw try the trio of gender neutral products: a cleanser, toner and moisturizer.



Rihanna and Morgan discussed the specially sourced Barbados cherries that are in the cleanser and toner, and after the latter admitted to struggling with a pigmentation disorder and dark spots, Rihanna revealed she suffers "with the same thing."



"I kind of got that, like, messed up mustache from the sun," the 32-year-old star explained. "And you don't want to wear makeup, but then you have a mustache because it's just dark."



Apparently, the Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum has been Rihanna's saving grace when it comes to that issue.



"I finally started to believe in toner. Because I didn't understand what toner did besides strip my skin all the time," she said. "It always felt really dry after, like I just cleaned it with something really harsh, and I don't like that feeling."



Now, the toner is "one of my favorite products that we've made so far," the music superstar and business mogul added.



And since the product addressed a specific issue of the singer's, Morgan asked if she had her own skin in mind versus a general approach when creating the line.



"Well, no because I've been through several stages of skincare issues, whether it started with acne or products that were too harsh and discoloring my skin, to hyperpigmentation...to getting older, being on a plane all day all night," Rihanna responded. "There's so many things that affect the performance of your skin."



"I had to take all of that into account when making these products," she added.



She continued, "... I was very cautious about what ingredients went into each product, and how they performed and how your skin felt, most importantly, and the results."



Why only three products? The answer is an obvious one—she's Rihanna. She's busy!



"I'm actually always in a hurry so I don't like a lot of steps when I'mt trying to get out the door," the "Diamonds" singer explained. "I want to know what I need and I want it to work and I want it to be simple. And so three steps to start the journey was, of course, perfect for me, my lifestyle."



She felt this is something that other people could relate to: "They don't want complicated when it comes to skincare. They just want good skin and right there, available."



However, just because there's currently only three products in the line, doesn't mean Rihanna won't be adding more in the future.



Prefacing with the note that making skincare products "takes time," she told Morgan, "That's why we've already been working on it. You'll have to wait and see, girl! It just gets better and better."