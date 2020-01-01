NEWS Beyonce unites family for streaming visual album Black Is King Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce gathered an A-list cast of famous pals, including former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, along with her own family, to celebrate black excellence in her new visual album, Black Is King.



Available exclusively on the Disney+ platform from Friday, Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, and the star's husband Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy, and mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, all feature in the film, based on Beyonce's 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift.



In a press release for the visual album, which follows the star's appearance as adult Nala in Disney's live-action remake of the 1994 classic, The Lion King, it explains the project “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns” and is “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.”



Black Is King features dance sequences, The Lion King samples, and footage of black families around the world, alongside sequences of the Diva hitmaker on a beach, reciting details of a spiritual journey that spans generations.

It was filmed across locations in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium.



Ahead of the film’s release, the Formation singer shared a new video for track Already from Black Is King and released new songs - including an extended version of Black Parade on a deluxe version of The Gift.