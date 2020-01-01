NEWS Lewis Capaldi rakes in £1.6 million from touring alone in the last financial year Newsdesk Share with :





The figures lodged by the 'Before You Go' hitmaker's firm Face Like Thunder Touring showed that in the 12 months up until September 2019, the Scottish pop star made the mega-sum from his live shows, on top of the £900,000 from his songs, equating to total earnings of £2.5 million.



As per The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, his assets have jumped from just £16,500 last year.



It was just last year, when Lewis made fun of reports suggesting he's worth $10 million.



After Googling himself, the 'Someone You Loved' singer denied the inaccuracy and quipped: "It says 'according to Forbes and Wikipedia, Lewis Capaldi's estimated net worth is $10million'. I have less than £200 in my bank right now so who the f*** has my $10million?"



Meanwhile, the 23-year-old singer's lack of funds previously led to an awkward moment at Glastonbury, when his card got declined whilst paying for a tab of shots that he bought for himself, Sam Smith and Niall Horan.



He recalled at the time: "I"m really s*** at transferring money on to cards.



"I just played and I was so excited so I was like, 'Let's get some shots', and then I completed f***** it.

"I think Jack Whitehall's sister's fiance paid as I f***** it."



Meanwhile, despite his global stardom, Lewis still lives with his parents in Scotland.



He recently said: "There's always room to earn more. I still live with my parents so I don't think I am earning that much money!



"And all I spend my money on is food because I can't help stuffing my face. I am splurging on food and it shows, it's showing on my gut, my gut is expanding every day."



The 'Hold Me While You Wait' hitmaker - who released his record-breaking debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' last May - admitted he has one purchase in mind for when he's wealthy.



He added: "I'd like to buy a nice watch one day but that's if I don't spend all my money on food...



"What do people with money buy? Exotic animals? Mike Tyson had a tiger, Justin Bieber had that monkey, Michael Jackson had a monkey too but none of these guys had big fat snakes."