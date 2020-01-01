NEWS Joel Corry & MNEK’s single 'Head & Heart' holds on to top spot Newsdesk Share with :





Joel Corry & MNEK extend their reign at Number 1 with Head & Heart to a second week.



In its second week at the top the song notches up 76,000 chart sales including 9.1 million streams, ahead of its closest competition – Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo – by 18,000 chart sales.



This week’s highest new entry, and most downloaded song of the week, comes from British DJ Nathan Dawe as Lighter ft. KSI opens at Number 4, the first Top 5 hit for both artists. Lighter marks KSI’s seventh Top 40 song, and Nathan’s second; his remix of Sweet Female Attitude’s Flowers ft. Jaykae peaked at Number 12 in June.



Headie One & Drake climb four places to Number 5 with Only You Freestyle, making it Drill rapper Headie’s first Top 5 hit while Drake now boasts 16 Top 5s.



Taylor Swift claims three Top 10 tracks this week following the surprise release of her eighth studio album Folklore: Cardigan (6), Exile ft. Bon Iver (8) and The 1 (10). Taylor is only the sixth female artist to ever have three songs concurrently in the Top 10 following Vera Lynn (1952), Ruby Murray (1955), Rihanna (2010), Ariana Grande (2019) and Dua Lipa (2020).



Swedish DJ duo Jubel enter the Top 20 with Dancing in the Moonlight ft. Neimy, up five places to 16, just ahead of the latest Little Mix offering Holiday, which debuts at 17 to mark their 25th Top 40 hit. Finally, Pop Smoke’s Mood Swings ft. Lil Tjay returns to the Top 40 at 37.