Nicki Minaj's husband seeks travel permission for baby's birth

Nicki Minaj's convict husband has asked a judge to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he can be by the pregnant rapper's side when she gives birth.

Kenneth Petty is currently free on bond as he awaits trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California after he and Minaj moved to the state last summer from his native New York, where he was convicted for attempted rape in 1995.

The terms of his bond release require Petty to stay in California and obey a curfew, but he is seeking permission to travel with his wife on business, serving as her manager, so he can be present when she goes into labour, according to court papers obtained by TMZ.

In the documents, Petty claims authorities at the U.S. Attorney's Office and pretrial services office have no objections to his request, so he simply needs the judge's approval to lift the curfew and travel restrictions.

A ruling has yet to be made.

The news comes days after Minaj confirmed rumours suggesting she is expecting the couple's first child by sharing photos from a fun maternity shoot.

Minaj is said to be around six months pregnant.

The couple wed in October.