Kelly Clarkson and JoJo react as earthquake hits Los Angeles

Kelly Clarkson and JoJo took to Twitter to react after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The tremor hit at about 4.30 am local time, according to CNN, with initial reports from the United States Geological Survey reporting a 4.5 quake, before downgrading the measurement. The shocks reportedly originated in Pacoima, California, which is approximately 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Kelly took to social media to share how the tremors gave her family a scary wake-up call.

"My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time," wrote Kelly, referencing daughter River Rose, six, and son Remington Alexander, four. "I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!"

Several stars also couldn't help but joke about being awakened by the tremor as yet another inconvenience to occur in 2020, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with JoJo adding: "My preparedness for an earthquake is the same as the US government for COVID-19. None."

"If that #earthquake is any clue of what’s next in 2020, I’m done," Marshmello joked, while John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen quipped: "4.5!!? It's always smaller than it feels. Anyhoo LA keeping it exciting, nature is crazy."

Khloe Kardashian, Jameela Jamil, Billy Eichner, and Amber Riley also shared posts following the incident.