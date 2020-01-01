Rihanna: 'My new music will be worth the wait!'

Rihanna has reassured her impatient fans they won't be disappointed when she finally gets around to releasing new music, promising it will be "worth the wait".

The 32-year-old singer hasn't dropped an album since Anti was released back in 2016, concentrating instead on her beauty and fashion ventures, including the recently announced Fenty Skin line

But Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight in a video chat that she's working on new material and is determined to make sure she puts out something she's proud of.

"I am always working on music," she said. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it.

"I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

And asked what she thinks of when reflecting on her 15-year career, she admitted she can't believe how long she's been a part of the industry.

"I'm 10 years older, I'm 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it's like a decade plus. THAT is what I think about!" she laughed.

"But I'm also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I'm grateful. It's been fun and I can't even complain."