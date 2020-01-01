Elton John celebrates 30 years of sobriety

Elton John took to social media to celebrate 30 years of being sober on Thursday.

The Your Song hitmaker, 73, shared snaps on social media of his Alcoholics Anonymous coin and a celebratory cake as he marked the milestone, and in the accompanying caption, he reflected on what could have happened had he not made a positive change to his life.

"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," he wrote. "So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I'm truly a blessed man."

He added: "If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way," besides love heart, praying hands, and halo emojis.

The Tiny Dancer star also received cards and flowers to mark the special anniversary.

Elton has spoken candidly in the past about his drug and alcohol-fuelled years, and previously told Entertainment Tonight that his two celebrated Dodger Stadium concerts in Los Angeles in 1975 "saved his life" and made him realise his substance abuse was out of control.