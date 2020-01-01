NEWS Stevie Nicks urges fans to wear face masks and 'change into spiritual warriors' against Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Stevie Nicks has urged her fans to wear face masks and "change into spiritual warriors" in the fight against Covid-19.



The Fleetwood Mac legend has shared a diary entry dated July 17, in which she details how, amid the coronavirus pandemic, she has found her own "magical place" where she feels "safe" and she is encouraging everyone to join her in making it their "mission to do all that you can to stop the virus".



She wrote: “Feeling slightly euphoric and inspired to be alive and still be able to feel young and safe here.



“Right here in this moment, I feel hope. I feel happy. I feel safe. Tomorrow when I wake in the afternoon, the news will negate all the goodness until tomorrow night, late when I come back to this place where everything is possible.”



She continued: “If everyone could just wear a mask and stay in as much as possible — you might be able to find this magical place I have found, in the early morning when everyone sleeps. And when you wake up, make it your mission to do all that you can to stop the virus before someone you know falls really ill. Because then, you will be too late. Your life will be forever changed.”



The 72-year-old singer is desperate to be able to return to the stage to perform again.



However, she insisted that if people don't unite and go to war with the deadly virus, the world will never be the same again.



She added: "In order for us all to get back to our former lives — we must all change into spiritual warriors.



“We must make it our mission to fight the virus; otherwise there is nothing left. If we don’t get ahead of this now, we will live with such guilt and regret that that it will destroy us. You can’t go back. You can’t push rewind.



“I want to go back on the road. I want to sing for you again. I want to put on those high black suede platform boots and dance for you again. I want you to forget the world and sing with me.



“Please don’t throw this world away.

“Please don’t give up on humanity and let this virus win this war. It’s up to us now — because nobody is helping us. Nobody is coming to our rescue. No one.”



The emotional note comes after the ‘Go Your Own Way’ hitmaker admitted she regrets never getting to share a stage with late Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green.



The musician recently passed away at the age of 73, and Stevie - who joined the band in 1975, after Peter had already left - paid a glowing tribute to him.



She said in a statement posted on her Twitter account: "I am sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green. My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen.



"When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band.



"His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll. It was in the beginning, Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac and I thank you, Peter Green, for that. You changed our lives. (sic)”