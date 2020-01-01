NEWS Shawn Mendes gets tattoo tribute to younger sister Newsdesk Share with :





Shawn Mendes has revealed his sweet tattoo tribute to his younger sister Aaliyah Maria.



The Treat You Better hitmaker had his 16-year-old sibling's name inked in a cursive font on his collarbone, and the new design was unveiled by his tattoo artist Kane Navasard.



“A sweet dedication, on the man @shawnmendes,” the Los Angeles-based artist captioned the black-and-white shot on Instagram.



Navasard, who specialises in delicate tattoos, also inked Shawn and girlfriend Camila Cabello last year, with the Havana singer’s design, which reads "It's a mystery", inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love.



The 21-year-old star is no stranger to honouring his younger sister with artwork, as he already has the letter 'A' behind his ear, as well as a tattoo of a sound wave of his sister Aaliyah and parents saying “I love you".



HIs extensive ink collection also includes a butterfly, which was designed by one of his biggest fans, and an elephant on his finger that he got while with his mother.



Shawn has yet to share the meaning behind the new ink, but he's not the only famous face to go under the needle during the coronavirus lockdown.



Model Kaia Gerber, Cardi B and Kehlani have recently revealed their new body artwork, while Kylie Jenner was inked with a sweet tribute to her daughter Stormi with a tattoo of the tot's time of birth.