Ciara: 'It's important for my kids to know they have a privileged start to life'





Ciara has declared that she will raise her children to appreciate the significance of giving back to their community.



Speaking to People just days before the arrival of her newborn son, Win, the hitmaker insisted it's 'important' her kids know their parents didn't have a lot growing up. As well as new baby Win, Ciara is mum to daughter Sienna Princess, three, who she shares with husband Russell Wilson, and her son Future Zahir, six, who she had with her ex Future.



"It's so important to us to instil the same morals that were instilled in us growing up and the same philosophy that we had growing up," she explained.



Highlighting the couple's commitment to helping those in need, the 1, 2 Step star told the publication that "one of the greatest rewards of what we do is being blessed enough to give back."



In that spirit, the Level Up singer has partnered with Discover on its Eat It Forward campaign, to give $25,000 (£20,000) awards to 200 Black-owned restaurants around the U.S. amid the Covid-19 crisis.



"The black community in particular has been disproportionately hit (by COVID-19) and affected by the magnitude of what has unfolded," she mused.



The Eat It Forward campaign mattered to her, Ciara continued, because: "A lot of these restaurants are pillars in their communities. It's hard for the families that own them when it's their lifeline to take care of their households."