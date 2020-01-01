Wiley slapped with Facebook and Instagram bans over anti-Semitic comments

Grime star Wiley has been banned from Facebook and Instagram after launching an anti-Semitic tirade last week.

The Wearing My Rolex rapper started posting antisemitic tropes on his Twitter feed on Friday, writing Jews "make me sick", repeating the trope of Jewish people controlling businesses and comparing this to the Ku Klux Klan, and insisting Israel should not be a Jewish state.

Wiley has since been dropped by longtime on-and-off manager John Woolf, and Metropolitan Police officials confirmed they are investigating the incident, following a report from activists from the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA).

In another blow to the star, bosses at Facebook and Instagram have banned him from the sites, with officials insisting: “There is no place for hate speech on Facebook and Instagram, and we don’t want it on our platforms.

“After initially placing Wiley’s accounts in a seven-day block, we have now removed both his Facebook and Instagram accounts for repeated violations of our policies.”

In addition to his official account, an unverified profile under his real name, Richard Kylea Cowie, which named Jewish celebrities, including The Apprentice U.K. host Lord Alan Sugar, BBC presenter Emma Barnett and comedian David Baddiel, who all spoke out against his words, was also deleted.

According to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, a message reportedly mentioning Golders Green, an area of London known for its large Jewish community, was removed before Facebook decided to pull the account altogether.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the second account actually belonged to Wiley, who hasn't responded to the backlash.