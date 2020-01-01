Illinois elections officials reviewing Kanye West's petition signatures

Kanye West's 2020 U.S. presidential campaign has hit a roadblock as Illinois officials review the validity of the signatures gathered to secure his place on the state's November ballot.

The hip-hop star needed at least 2,500 registered state voters to sign a petition to help get his name on the ticket, but three objections have been lodged with Illinois State Board of Elections chiefs since the paperwork was filed last week, and now authorities are due to examine each signature on the list to ensure they are all legitimate.

A special meeting will then be held to determine whether Kanye will be able to add his name on the Illinois ballot, alongside incumbent Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden, ahead of the presidential election in November, reports TMZ.

Kanye announced his formal bid for the White House on 4 July, by which time he had already missed the deadline for independent candidates to feature on the ballots for a number of states, although he could still score votes from write-ins.

Meanwhile, despite ongoing concerns about the Stronger hitmaker's mental health following multiple outbursts on Twitter and at his first campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this month, Kanye's representatives are forging ahead with his presidential bid, making last-ditch efforts to make it onto the ballots in Missouri and New Jersey, after filing petitions just before the states' respective deadlines on Monday and Tuesday.